Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 26 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy affirmed that the state government is committed to developing the Osmania University and bringing back the glory of the prestigious university in the country.

"The university will be developed on par with the world's top Stanford and Oxford Universities," CM Reddy said, as per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The CM inaugurated the newly constructed hostel buildings and laid foundation stones for various buildings at Osmania University on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Revanth Reddy said, "Osmania University is synonymous with Telangana since the university and Telangana are considered as conjoined twins."

In a move to strengthen the university, the CM ordered the constitution of an Engineers Committee to study the development of the university. He said, "We will promote the Osmania University to the same level as Stanford and Oxford University".

The CM asserted that Osmania University should be a role model and a standing witness to history. The Chief Minister instructed the authorities to prepare estimates for University development and submit them to him.

He will return to the University to participate in a meeting at the Arts College, where he will announce the sanction of funds for university development in the meeting, the statement from CMO stated.

Further, CM Revanth Reddy said that no police force will be deployed in the university during his next meeting.

"Let the opposition parties stage a protest on the university campus during my visit. I am also ready to answer those who are preventing me from visiting the university", the CM said.

Moreover, the Chief Minister took a swipe at the opposition parties.

"Some political leaders are in despair after losing power. The BRS top leadership worried about the political future of their sons," he said.

Appealing to the students not to fall into the opposition's trap, the CM said that his cabinet colleagues and he are available to students all the time and ready to address their grievances.

CM Revanth Reddy cautioned the students not to get carried away by lies.

"The opposition was spreading misinformation about the government on WhatsApp and social media. They used artificial intelligence to spread the news that Lions and Elephants are living in the Central University. In fact, the Telangana State is not the home for lions and elephants," he said.

Coming down heavily on the opposition, the CM said that some beasts in human form are creating hurdles.

He said, "They are the 'termites' in the Telangana society and do not want Telangana development."

Highlighting the prominence of the Osmania University, the CM said, "The land of the university is an inspiration for the 1938 armed peasant struggle. S Jaipal Reddy, Shivraj Patil and PV Narasimha Rao, who made the country popular in the world, were students of the university. The university is also a hub for debates during the struggles in Telangana as the institution teaches how to fight apart from studies. It was the Osmania University which took forward the Telangana movement when the political leaders gave up for their own interests."

The Chief Minister noted that Osmania University has been credited with producing numerous intellectuals.

"During the 10-year BRS rule, the leaders hatched a conspiracy to weaken the University. Soon after coming to power, the People's Government envisaged plans to revive the glory of Osmania University. We have appointed Vice Chancellors who are highly intellectual and knowledgeable of society," he said.

"The government is expecting the university to produce intellectual wealth and create awareness in the Telangana society. 60 per cent of the country's population is below 35 years of age. This is the wealth of our country," CM Reddy said.

The Chief Minister expressed serious concern over the drug menace and youth addiction to Ganja in the state.

"It is heartbreaking to see the developments taking place in Telangana," the CM said, appealing to all to help the youth get rid of drug addiction. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)