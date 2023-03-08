Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the state Budget, which is to be presented on Thursday, will be women-centric and dedicated to middle-class people.

On the Budget, which will be the first to be presented Shiv Sena-BJP government since the change of guard in the state last year, Shinde said the government will keep its promises to the people.

"Tomorrow is our first Budget. We will be fulfilling our promises tomorrow. Everyone is anticipating what the Budget will hold for them. I can tell you that it will look to fulfill the needs and aspirations of women and the middle class. This governmetn of the Shiv Sena and the BJP is committed to working for the people," Shinde said.

Speaking at an event at Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India, the CM also extended best wishes to women on International Women's Day. He said, "Today, we honoured women who work for the country in the cities and villages. Today is a day for our women, sisters and mothers."

Shinde said the double-engine government was running at a fast pace.

"I expect this type of support (from the Centre) in future too. Today is a day to celebrate women's empowerment," he said.

Maharashtra's economy is likely to grow at 6.8 per cent during the financial year 2022-23 (April-March), as per the state's Economic Survey document for the current fiscal.

During 2022-23, the agriculture and allied sector in the state is expected to grow by 10.2 per cent, the industry sector is expected to grow by 6.1 per cent and the services sector by 6.4 per cent, the document showed on Wednesday.

The state government today tabled its Economic Survey document for 2022-23 in the Assembly. The annual document is prepared every year and presented in the Budget Session before the State Legislature. The present publication for the year 2022-23 is the 62nd issue. (ANI)

