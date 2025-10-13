Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], October 13 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday visited the flood relief camps in Nagrakata, Jalpaiguri district. The Chief Minister said that the state government is working to restore normalcy, and those who have lost their houses will be provided with new ones under the 'Banglar Bari' scheme.

CM Mamata Banerjee said, "We are visiting the affected areas along with administrative officials. You all are going through very difficult days and have lost so much. Our government is working to restore normalcy and begin reconstruction. Those who have lost their official documents should report the damage to the concerned authorities. We will provide duplicate copies. People who have lost their houses will be provided with new ones under the 'Banglar Bari' scheme."

Also Read | Bihar: Cash and Drugs Valued at Over INR 246 Crore Seized in State Ahead of Assembly Elections.

She further said that those who have lost their papers and Aadhaar cards should mention their details to the district officials, and it would be renewed.

"The relief camps will continue until you receive your new homes. Families who have lost a member have been given compensation of Rs 5 lakh, and 27 families in Cooch Behar have also received the amount. Appointment letters for the Special Home Guard job have also been distributed in Nagrakata and Cooch Behar to the kin of the deceased. Tomorrow, I will visit Mirik and then Darjeeling. We will hold an administrative meeting there and return to Siliguri the day after tomorrow," she further said.

Also Read | PF Withdrawal Rules: EPFO Eases PF Withdrawal Rules, Allows Members to Withdraw Up to 100% EPF; Know Steps to Withdraw PF From Portal and Umang App.

According to the district administration, around 300 houses in the Tandu area have been severely or partially damaged.

Thousands of villagers have been affected by the floods that struck on the night of October 4.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee met with the flood-affected people and distributed relief materials in Hasimara, Alipurduar, on Sunday. The Chief Minister also met with tea garden workers in the Subhashini Tea Garden in Hasimara.

The Chief Minister said her visit to the region was to review the flood-affected areas.

"Our administrative officials have prepared a detailed report. I congratulate the district administration for their timely evacuation efforts before the floods, which ensured there were no casualties. Many areas were affected, and reports have been prepared accordingly," CM Banerjee said.

She further said, "We have procured potatoes from farmers through the 'Sufol Bangla' scheme, and the remaining affected farmers will receive crop insurance for their damaged farmlands. So, there is no need to worry."

CM Minister Banerjee visited the Dudhia bridge collapse site in Mirik on October 7 in the wake of severe rain and landslides in Darjeeling. The Chief Minister said that the state government stands with the family members of the victims.

CM Banerjee said, "Bodies of deceased from Nepal and Bhutan would be identified and handed to their government. We will look into the issue of damage to property and loss of homes. Community kitchens will operate in the affected areas. A special camp should be organised for people who have lost their important documents, such as Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and PAN cards. First the bridge has to be restored. When the water level recedes, we will do a survey. Agriculture department will provide crop insurance to farmers who have faced losses. My government stands by the affected persons."

She had announced that a Special Homeguard's job to a kin of the deceased in each such family would be given.

"I would request the District Magistrate to collect the biodata of the kin of the deceased. I would urge people to remain calm. People should not be instigated. The waters entered from Bhutan," she added.

At least 18 people were reported to be killed in Darjeeling as in incessant rain that wreaked havoc in West Bengal's north on Saturday night and early Sunday, the district authorities confirmed on Monday. The authorities noted that 11 people were killed in heavy rains in the tourist town of Mirik till October 5. In Jorebunglow, four people were killed, while in Sukhia Pokhari, two people were killed, and in Darjeeling Sadar, one person passed away in the heavy rain that battered the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)