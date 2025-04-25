Srinagar, Apr 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the collective outrage and unity across the valley in the wake of the Pahalgam attack sends a powerful message to those who seek to sow fear and division.

During a meeting with stakeholders from Kashmir's tourism, travel and trade sectors at the SKICC here, Abdullah said he found it extremely difficult to meet the victims' families and was at a loss for words.

The meeting was convened in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

"We collectively condemn the Pahalgam terror incident, mourn the loss of 26 innocent lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," the chief minister told the gathering.

"As the tourism minister myself, I found it extremely difficult to meet their families. I was at a loss for words," he said.

Highlighting the collective outrage and unity across the valley in the wake of the attack, Abdullah said this unified response sends a powerful and silent message to those who seek to sow fear and division.

The meeting began with the attendees observing a minute of silence in memory of the victims and to express solidarity with their families.

Earlier, the stakeholders from the tourism sector unanimously condemned the attack, calling it "murder of humanity".

They said the valley is in deep mourning and that commercial concerns are secondary at this time.

The stakeholders proposed several measures, like establishment of quick response teams at key tourist destinations, for preventing a repeat of such tragedies.

