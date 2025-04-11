Kolkata, Apr 11 (PTI) Senior officers of Kolkata Police claimed that several outsiders apart from agitating teachers were present during Wednesday's rally at the District Inspector (DI) of Schools' office in Kasba, which turned violent and left 13 police personnel injured.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said these "outsiders" were identified through surveillance and video footage.

"Apart from the teachers, there were outsiders present in the rally in Kasba on April 9. We have identified them but cannot disclose their identities for the sake of our investigation," Verma said.

He asserted that police personnel exercised restraint during the agitation until they were provoked and attacked.

"It was a teachers' programme. We made arrangements accordingly and never expected that teachers would engage in assaulting police officers. There is a difference between putting up a lock and breaking it," Verma alleged.

According to Verma, 13 police officers were injured in the clashes, including one officer who sustained serious injuries and has been advised complete rest for two weeks.

Joint Commissioner (Crime) Rupesh Kumar also addressed the press, saying there is no evidence that police initiated the violence.

"We did not get any proof that the police present at the DI office in Kasba attacked the gathering of teachers first," Kumar claimed.

He also presented video footage of the incident, saying the protesters instigated the violence and police remained calm up to 12:30 PM.

"After scrutinising the footage, we found that police repeatedly requested the agitators to maintain order. Initially, no force was used. Police showed restraint when agitators tried to forcibly enter past the first guard rail and then scaled the barricade at the main gate," he said.

"The padlock inside the DI office was damaged. We have audio evidence where voices can be heard yelling instructions to ‘use petrol' and ‘break the lock'. In self-defence, police used minimal force to drive out the agitators," Kumar added.

He also shared details of injuries to specific officers, stating, "Sergeant Tanmay Mondol suffered a severe ligament and tissue injury in his right knee, while SI Ritan Das had injuries on his chest, upper limb and groin."

Asked about a video showing SI Ritan Das kicking one of the protesters, Verma admitted the act was inappropriate.

"This is not acceptable. His action is not desirable. We are looking into the matter and will take steps according to the findings," he said.

On being questioned why SI Das was made the Investigating Officer (IO) in the same case, Verma clarified, "Das was the duty officer when the case was filed and as per standard procedure followed by Kolkata Police, he became the initial IO. He has been replaced." PTI SCH

