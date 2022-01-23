New Delhi, January 23: Paying tributes to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, "I pay homage to Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. He will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people."

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 46,393 New COVID-19 Cases, 48 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

I pay homage to Shri Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. He will be remembered forever as an outstanding leader who always stood with the people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2022

Balasaheb Thackeray was born on January 23, 1926 in Pune. Balasaheb left his job as a cartoonist in the daily newspaper 'Free Press Journal' in 1960 to found the Shiv Sena on June 19, 1966 to advocate for the interest of Marathis or the people of Maharashtra.

He passed away on November 17, 2012 after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 86.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)