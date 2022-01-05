New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Delhi's electoral roll witnessed an increase of 1.03 lakh voters, including 84 third gender electors, even as 31 more polling stations were added during the pandemic, the city's chief electoral officer (CEO) said on Wednesday.

Delhi's final electoral roll was published on Wednesday, and it showed that the gender ratio of voters registered on the final electoral roll has risen from 826 last year to 831, CEO Ranbir Singh said in a statement here.

This indicates greater electoral inclusion of women, he said.

"There was a net increase of 1,03,610 electors, including 50,562 males; 52,964 females, and 84 third gender electors, as compared to the previous roll published in January 2021. This increase is a step in realising the ECI's vision of 'No Voter to be left behind'," Singh said in the statement.

The statement said that the overall number of voters on the final electoral roll released on Wednesday is 1,48,99,159. This comprises 81,38,593 men, 67,59,534 women and 1,032 third gender voters.

The increase in the number of third gender voters also demonstrates the positive result of intense efforts made by the electoral machinery towards ensuring an inclusive electoral roll, the statement said.

The three municipal corporations in the city – North, East and South – will undergo polls this year and so, the special summary revision of electoral roll was completed by January 1 this year.

The CEO further said that for the convenience of the public, the number of polling stations has been increased from 13,789 to 13,820.

This will also help in decongesting polling stations across the city, he added.

Singh said that during the special summary revision of the electoral roll, various activities were carried out to raise awareness among prospective voters.

These included regular announcements in Delhi Metro, advertisements in print media, attention-grabbing jingles on different FM Radio channels and street plays among others.

The campaign was branded as “Dilli Ka Voter Utsav 2022”, and its slogan was “Chalo Voter Bane Hum” and “No Voter To Be Left Behind”.

“The primary goal of the Special Summary Revision 2022 was to facilitate new enrolment i.e. those who had reached the age of 18 or more as of the qualifying date of January 1, 2022, and also to provide opportunities for correction in electors' particulars,” the statement said.

