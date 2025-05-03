New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): More than one lakh devotees have paid their reverent homage to the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha, currently enshrined at Thanh Tam Pagoda, located within the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Binh Chanh District, Ho Chi Minh City.

"More than one lakh devotees have paid their reverent homage to the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha, currently enshrined at Thanh Tam Pagoda, located within the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Binh Chanh District, Ho Chi Minh City. The Holy Relics were brought from India by an official delegation led by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Andhra Pradesh Minister Kandula Durgesh, joined by senior monks and officials," as per a Ministry of Culture release.

Since early morning, the stupa housing the relics, recognised as a National Treasure of India, has seen continuous inflow of devotees. A line stretching nearly three kilometres formed on Saturday, underscoring the profound spiritual resonance and devotion among the Vietnamese people.

"The Sacred Relics, including a portion of the skull bone of Lord Buddha (Shakyamuni), were excavated in 1898 by British archaeologist William Claxton Peppe in Kapilavastu, near the India-Nepal border. These relics are enshrined in a gold-plated stupa crafted by Thai artisans in 1997, featuring 109 grams of gold at its pinnacle, a testimony of the global reverence for Buddha," the release read.

Transported aboard an Indian Airforce aircraft, the relics arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on May 2, 2025, and were ceremonially escorted to Thanh Tam Pagoda. The public exposition of these relics is being conducted under stringent security arrangements, reflecting their sacred and diplomatic importance, equivalent to a state leader's visit.

"The Holy Relics will remain in Vietnam until May 21, 2025, as part of the UN Day of Vesak celebrations. They will travel to key Buddhist sites, including Ba Den Mountain National Tourist Area (Tay Ninh), Quan Su Pagoda (Hanoi), and Tam Chuc Pagoda (Ha Nam), fostering stronger spiritual and cultural ties between India and Vietnam," the release read.

The United Nations Day of Vesak 2025, themed "Unity and Inclusivity for Human Dignity: Buddhist Insights for World Peace and Sustainable Development," will be observed from May 6-8. The global event is expected to host over 1,200 delegates from 85 countries and territories, including heads of state, religious leaders, and scholars.

India's participation and the hosting of these sacred relics represent the profound civilizational bond and shared Buddhist heritage between the two nations. (ANI)

