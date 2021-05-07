New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The central government has promised to provide more than 10 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to the states and union territories within the next three days.

In an official release, the ministry of health stated that they would be providing a total of 10,25,000 vaccine jabs to the states and union territories within the next three days.

Over 90 lakh COVID vaccine doses (90,30,670) are still available with the states and union territories to be administered. States with a negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to armed forces, as per the ministry release.

The Centre has provided more than 17.35 crore vaccine doses (17,35,07,770) to the states and union territories free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,44,77,100 doses as per data available at 8 am on Friday, stated the release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19 announced a "liberalised" policy to include all above the age of 18 years to administer COVID vaccines in the third phase of the vaccination drive, which commenced on May 1.

All the potential beneficiaries are required to either register themselves through CoWIN portal or via Aarogya Setu app. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)