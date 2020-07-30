New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Delhi has conducted over 10 lakh coronavirus tests so far, nearly half of which were done in the last 30 days, data shows.

According to a health department bulletin on Thursday, 10,13,694 tests have been conducted in the national capital so far -- accounting for 53,352 tests per million population.

Last month saw the daily coronavirus figures touching the range of 2,000-3,000. With the situation deteriorating, Delhi ramped up testing.

According to the data, July saw 3.82 lakh rapid antigen tests. The number of rapid antigen tests being conducted on a daily basis is more than double of RT-PCR tests.

Experts feel the rapid antigen test has changed the script for the national capital due to its affordability, quicker result and its ability to serve as a fast diagnostic tool.

Delhi started conducting rapid antigen tests on June 18.

Delhi has 56 labs -- 22 government and 34 private -- which are carrying out RT-PCR tests to detect COVID-19.

The coronavirus tally in Delhi went past 1.34 lakh and the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,936 on Thursday.

