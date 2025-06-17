Chikkaballapur (Karnataka), Jun 17 (PTI) Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, several Indian nationals remain stranded in Iran. Among them, over 100 people hail from Alipur, a predominantly Shia Muslim village in Chikkaballapur district, Karnataka.

They include students, families, and working professionals who had travelled to Iran for education, business, and religious pursuits.

Also Read | Odisha Rape Case: Police Arrest 6 People, 4 Juveniles Detained in Connection With Horrific Gang-Rape of College Student at Popular Gopalpur Sea.

Indian authorities, along with the embassy in Tehran and local state officials in Karnataka, are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating safe arrangements for those stuck in the region.

Alipur is a village of around 25,000 people, with a voter base of 8,000 to 8,500, according to the latest electoral roll.

Also Read | NSE Gets SEBI Nod To Shift Equity Derivatives Expiry Day to Tuesday, BSE Gets Thursday.

While there is also a Hindu population, about 90 per cent of the residents are Muslims, predominantly from the Shia community.

The village is known for its deep religious and cultural ties with Iran, making it a common destination for theological and medical studies.

"Some people from our Alipur are currently in Iran as students," said Maulana Syed Mohammad Yousha Abedi, Imam of Masjid-e-Jafaria in Alipur.

"In Qom, there are around 50 people, and about 15 students are pursuing MBBS in Tehran. Another 25 to 30 people are involved in business in cities like Qom and Mashhad. In total, around 100 people from Alipur, including families and children are currently in Iran," Abedi said.

Following the recent Israeli airstrikes, most residents from Alipur who were in various Iranian cities have been moved to safer areas.

"The Indian Embassy has been in touch and has helped shift many of them from Tehran to Qom," the Imam added.

"They are in constant communication with the authorities, and we are hopeful that everyone will return safely," said Syed Abu Tahir, father of Habibe Zehra, a BDS student in Iran.

"My daughter has been studying BDS there since 2024 and is staying in a girls' dormitory. Everything is good there, but given the current situation, we are scared. We have already informed the local authorities, and an official from Vikasa Soudha (Karnataka State Secretariat) has also reached out to us. They are supporting us through this situation," Tahir said.

Saqlane Abbas, a native of Alipur, had returned to India 20 days ago for his son's college admission in Bengaluru. His wife and two children, however, remain in Iran.

"My wife is stuck in Iran. Many people from Karnataka, including students, are stranded there. For now, the situation is normal. All the shops are open and functioning. However, given the current circumstances, things could worsen. The Indian Embassy is working to bring all Indians closer to the borders and ensure their safe return home," he said.

Several families from the village are anxiously awaiting the return of their loved ones. Mir Zahid Raza, father of Mir Nazar Abbas, confirmed that four of his family members — including a four-year-old and a 13-year-old — are still in Iran. "They're safe, but we are worried," he said.

Tafseel Zehra, whose brother and his family have lived in Iran for over eight years, told PTI, "The government has assured us they'll bring them back safely. We have full faith in our government."

Students stuck in Iran also confirmed that they are being moved to safer locations. Most have been shifted out of Tehran and are now waiting to return to India.

"We're in touch with the Indian Embassy and hope to return soon," a student told PTI over phone.

Shafeeq Abidi, a well-known Urdu poet and former journalist from Alipur, highlighted the historical and religious connection between the village and Iran.

"Alipur shares a religious bond with Iran — nearly 90 per cent of our population is Shia Muslim, and Iran is a Shia-majority country. Many of our children go there to study Islamic theology and some pursue MBBS because it's more affordable. Iran offers religious freedom and education," he explained.

Alipur has around 25,000 people, including some Hindu families, but the majority is Shia Muslims, Abidi said, adding there are about 8,000 to 8,500 voters here.

Meanwhile, Anjuman Jafaria, the community body in Alipur, has submitted full details of those stranded to local authorities and the Indian Embassy. Police and officials from the Karnataka government are also extending support to affected families.

As of now, most people from Alipur stranded in Iran are reported to be safe, and their families are hopeful that with the government's intervention, they will be brought back soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)