Sangareddy (Telangana), Mar 29 (PTI): Over 100 stray dogs were allegedly killed in Siddipet district of Telangana, according to an animal rights activist even as police on Tuesday said a case was registered in this connection.

The mass killing of dogs took place at Thigul village in Jagadevpur mandal of Siddipet district, activist Goutham said in a complaint lodged with the police and accused the Village Sarpanch and Gram Panchayat Secretary of hiring professional dog catchers and killing the stray dogs by injecting them with poison on March 27.

A video on a social media platform showed carcasses of dogs found lying in a pit.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and further investigations were on, a police official said.

The activist further said he has also lodged a complaint with Siddipet Collector and Siddipet Police Commissioner over the matter and also sought suspension of the Village Sarpanch and Secretary.

