New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, were eliminated during Operation Sindoor on May 7, the Indian military said on Sunday.

Nine terror targets were identified after careful deliberations and they were hit using precision weapons, Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said at a media briefing.

Also Read | PNRA Website Goes Offline: Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority’s Website Currently Unavailable for ‘Maintainance’ Amid India-Pakistan Tensions.

He said the Pakistan Army is reported to have lost 35 to 40 personnel between May 7 and 10 in the military offensives between the two sides.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)