New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Over 11,000 naval personnel and their family members from the Navy's Eastern Naval Command would be participating in the grand Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam that will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, according to officials.

These naval participants would be occupying around 10 enclosures along the scenic R K Beach stretch, forming an integral part of the historic gathering, a spokesperson of the Navy said on Friday.

"In a parallel display at sea, yoga would also be practised on board Indian naval ships anchored off Visakhapatnam," he said.

The impressive maritime lineup would include frontline Eastern Fleet ships and two Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessels, stationed at Visakhapatnam anchorage off the R K Beach, the official said.

The ships, silhouetted against the Visakhapatnam skyline, stand as powerful symbols of the Indian Navy's commitment to the national vision of yoga .

This year's theme of International Day of Yoga is 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'.

Elaborate arrangements have been made across the 26-km stretch from RK Beach in Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram for the Saturday's grand event.

Eastern Naval Command is proud to join in 'YogAndhra 2025', a landmark initiative spearheaded by Union Ministry of Ayush and the state government of Andhra Pradesh, celebrating the International Day of Yoga in the coastal city.

Demonstrating commitment to holistic well-being, "over 11,000 naval personnel and their family members from Eastern Naval Command would be participating in the grand morning yoga session", he said.

