Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police has recovered 14.74 kg heroin in Barmer district on Sunday.

The huge cache of the narcotic substance was recovered by the police while investigating another case, an official statement said.

A few packets were recovered by the police in the Mata ki Talai falling in Panchla village, which were later found to be containing heroin.

A case has been registered at the Gadra Road police station, and it will further be investigated by the SOG, the statement said.

