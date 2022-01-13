Jaipur, Jan 13 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has benefitted 14,817 orphaned children and widows of those who died due to Covid by spending Rs 103 crore through the Chief Minister's Corona Sahayata Yojana, according to an official statement.

Under the scheme which started from June 25, 2021 in the state, so far more than Rs 1.91 crore has been provided to 182 orphan children, about Rs 2.95 crore to the children of 5,640 widowed women and Rs 99 crore to 8,995 widowed women, an official statement said.

A one-time assistance of Rs 1 lakh is given to orphan children and Rs 2,500 per month till the age of 18 years and annual assistance of Rs 2,000 is payable under the scheme. Also, on attaining the age of 18 years, an assistance amount of Rs 5 lakh is payable.

Similarly, under educational assistance, free education up to class 12, priority admission in government residential schools and hostels, benefit of Ambedkar DBT voucher scheme for residential facilities to the students studying in the college and unemployment allowance under Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana is payable.

Along with this, immediate assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the widow, Rs 1,500 per month pension and Rs 1,000 per month and Rs 2,000 are payable annually to the widow's children till the age of 18 years.

During the first wave of the pandemic, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had also implemented the Corona Warriors Assistance Scheme to provide assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the families of contractual and honorarium employees working as corona warriors if they get infected and die during treatment. Under this scheme, an assistance of Rs 50 lakh each has been provided to 18 people by spending Rs 9 crore so far.

Similarly, an assistance of Rs 50,000 per family has been provided to dependent families of 8,633 deceased, the statement added.

