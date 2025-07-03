Mathura (UP), Jul 3 (PTI) More than 15 million (1.5 crore) devotees are expected to converge on the Govardhan hill from July 4 to 11 for the Mudiya Poono fair, a centuries-old religious gathering marked by the sacred 21-km 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of the hill, an official said on Thursday.

"The fair has been organised for the last 469 years in the memory of Sanatan Goswami, a disciple of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and ardent devotee of Girraj Maharaj, who passed away on the full moon day (Poornima) of the Hindu calendar month Asadha," said Mathura Prasad Kaushik, sevayat of the Danghati temple, Govardhan.

"Following his death, his followers shaved their heads and performed 'parikrama' of the Govardhan Hill," he added.

"It is believed that three sacred remnants from Lord Krishna's era still exist in the Brij region - Govardhan hill, Brij Raj, and the Yamuna river," he said.

Earlier, the fair primarily drew devotees from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, who visited to seek Thakur ji's blessings for rainfall in drought-hit regions, said Pawan Kaushik, another sevayat of the temple.

"Now, devotees from across India participate, offering milk to Girraj ji and seeking divine blessings through the parikrama," he added.

Pawan Kaushik also said that the ritual of 'panchamrit abhishek' of Thakur ji will be performed during the fair. The festival will conclude with a procession led by Sanatan Goswami's disciples, who perform the traditional head-shaving ritual, he said.

"More than 15 million people are expected to undertake the 21-km-long parikrama during the week-long festival," District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said.

"Adequate arrangements have been made in Govardhan for the convenience and safety of pilgrims."

He added that a ban on 'dandavat parikrama' and direct bathing in the holy Mansi Ganga or other ponds is being strictly enforced. Instead, dozens of showers have been installed as alternative bathing arrangements.

"The fair has been attended by over 10 million people in recent years," said Pradeep Sharma, inspector with the local intelligence unit (LIU).

"It requires more elaborate arrangements than even the crowd seen during Sri Krishna Janmashtami in Mathura," he said.

ADM Amresh Kumar has been appointed as the Mela Officer, while SP Rural Suresh Chandra Rawat will serve as the police nodal officer, officials said.

"One thousand buses, with an additional 100 on standby, will operate during the fair," he added.

A massive police deployment is already in place to prevent any untoward incident, said SSP Shlok Kumar.

"Over 3,000 personnel have been deployed, including two companies of PAC and PAC Flood, one company each of SDRF and RRF, and 19 firefighters," he said, adding, "183 CCTV cameras and three surveillance drones are being used to monitor the mela area for enhanced safety."

According to Rawat, the area has been divided into nine super zones, 21 zones, and 62 sectors. "Security arrangements include 37 temporary police outposts, 31 watch towers, 61 parking points, 150 barriers, 54 Giriraj mobile teams, and five lost-and-found centres," he said.

