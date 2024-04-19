Kolkata, Apr 19 (PTI) Over 15 per cent of 56.26 lakh voters of three Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal exercised their franchise till 9 am on Friday, an Election Commission official said.

In the first phase of elections, voting is underway in Cooch Behar, Alipurduars and Jalpaiguri seats.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, NPP Leader Agatha Sangma Cast Vote at Walbakgre Polling Station in Tura, Appreciate Good Turnout in Morning (Watch Videos).

"Till 9 am, voter turnout in Coochbehar is 15.26 per cent while that in Alipurduars and Jalpaiguri is 15.91 per cent and 14.13 per cent respectively," the official said here.

All three seats are reserved, with Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri for SCs and Alipurduars for STs.

Also Read | India National Elections 2024: Voting for 39 Lok Sabha Seats Commences in Tamil Nadu.

A total of 37 candidates, including Union minister and BJP leader Nisith Pramanik (Cooch Behar), are in the fray in the three constituencies.

Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)