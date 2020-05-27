India News | Over 15,000 Pigs Dead Due to African Swine Fever in Assam: State Minister

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 27 (ANI): Over 15,000 pigs have died due to African swine fever in Assam, said state animal husbandry minister Atul Bora on Tuesday.

"African swine fever is increasing day by day. Till today, there have been 15,600 deaths," Bora told ANI.

The minister said that the government has decided on giving certain relaxations in selling and consumption of pork products in the state in a bid to give relief to pig rearers. (ANI)

