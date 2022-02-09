New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 171 crore on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

More than 44 lakh (44,08,918) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Wednesday.

More than 1.60 crore (1,60,95,273) precaution doses have been administered so far to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

In a landmark achievement, more than 1 crore youngsters between the age group of 15 to 18 years have been successfully administered with both the doses of the vaccine.

Expressing his pleasure, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted that it is a historic feat by young India that over 1 crore youngsters between 15 to 18 years age group have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. Th vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1, 2021. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1, 2021.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers, including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities, from January 10 amid the country witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by Omicron variant.

