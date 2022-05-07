New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Saturday informed that more than 18.64 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories to be administered.

It further said that more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States, UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

"More than 18.64 crore (18,64,66,285) balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. More than 193.53 crore (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," the Ministry said.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

On April 10 this year, India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years, who have completed nine months since the administration of their second dose, at private vaccination centres. (ANI)

