New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, Alice Vaz, on Thursday informed that during the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2025, approximately 2.25 lakh Forms (6, 7, and 8) have been received to date.

According to the Office of Chief Electoral Officer, the period for filing claims and objections, which began on October 29, concluded today, i.e., November 28, as per the schedule.

However, the process of receiving forms will continue beyond this date as part of the continuous updating process to ensure maximum participation and accuracy in the electoral roll.

A healthy and pure electoral roll is very important in ensuring that only eligible voters exercise their rights on the poll day and there is no bogus voting. To achieve the objective of a clean and healthy electoral roll, ECI conducts a special summary revision every year, which consists of two distinct activities, i.e., pre-revision activities and revision activities.

Vaz highlighted that as part of the pre-revision activities, house-to-house (H2H) verification was conducted by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) starting 20th August 2024. BLOs visited every household in Delhi to identify unenrolled voters, prospective electors who will turn 18 by 1st October 2025, and entries requiring deletion, such as those for deceased or permanently shifted voters.

Cases of multiple entries and family splits were also identified. During this extensive verification drive, BLOs collected approximately 1.62 lakh Forms (6, 7, and 8) to address additions, deletions, and corrections in the electoral roll.

The house-to-house work was regularly monitored at each level, i.e., BLO Supervisors, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), District Election Officer (DEO), and CEO level.

Additionally, CEO Delhi further informed that rationalisation of polling stations was carried out as another key pre-revision activity. This process aimed to decongest polling locations with a high number of stations, as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI). A total of 53 polling station locations were removed due to damaged or demolished buildings, while 123 new polling station locations were added. This resulted in a net increase of 70 polling station locations, ensuring better accessibility and convenience for voters across Delhi.

After completion of pre-revision activities, draft publication was done on 29.10.2024 as per the given schedule. The published electoral roll was displayed at all polling station locations of NCT of Delhi, all 70 voter centres of NCT of Delhi, and also on the website of the CEO, Delhi.

Special camps were also organised during the period of 02 Saturdays & Sundays, i.e., 9 & November 10, and again on 23 & November 24 at all polling station locations during which BLOs were available with the electoral rolls. Approx. 45,000 Forms were received on these dates from general public for addition, correction, etc.

A list of claims & objections being filed during this period is also made available on the website of the CEO, Delhi. The claims & objections received during this period will be disposed of by December 24 as per the schedule of SSR-2025.

Any unenrolled eligible citizen who has still not enrolled himself/herself in the electoral roll can apply for enrolment by filing Form-6 along with supporting documents. After filing Form-6, the form is assigned to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) of the part concerned for field verification. On the basis of BLO's field verification report and the supporting documents, the form is disposed off by the Electoral Registration Officer concerned as per procedure laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

After updating his/her name in the electoral roll, an EPIC pdf is generated and sent to the printer for printing. After receipt of printer EPIC, the same is delivered to the elector through the postal department. An elector can also download his/her e-EPIC from the ECI's portal, https://voters.eci.gov.in

It is informed that in case any elector has permanently shifted or expired, any elector of that particular Assembly Constituency can file Form-7 objecting such entry in the electoral roll. After filing of Form-7, notices are issued to the objector & the objectee through speed post as per relevant guidelines of the ECI, except in registered death cases. If the elector fails to respond, his name is deleted from the electoral roll. ERO concerned is to follow the prescribed procedure laid down by the ECI before deletion of any name from the electoral roll and after giving sufficient opportunity to the elector concerned.

CEO, Delhi informed that Form-8 can be applied along with supportive documents in case any modification is required in the existing details of the electors, like shifting of residence, correction of entries in the existing electoral roll, and issue of a replacement EPIC without correction (or) request for marking as a person with disability.

It is informed that an elector cannot have a name in the electoral roll in more than one constituency or in any constituency more than once. It is a punishable offence u/s 17 & 18 of the Representation of People Act, 1950.

In case any elector has multiple entries at different locations or is holding multiple Voter I cards, he/she shall apply in Form-7 for deletion of such multiple entries. Forms can be filed online at ECI's Voters' Portal (https://voters.eci.gov.in) or Voter Helpline App/Saksham App (Divyang) or offline at the Voter Centre also. (ANI)

