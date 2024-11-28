New Delhi, November 28: Flipkart Black Friday sale 2024 started on November 24 and will end on November 29. The annual shopping event brings discounts on a variety of products, which include smartphones, tech gadgets, lifestyle products, home decor, and more. Many smartphone brands are offering discounts on their products on the occasion of Black Friday. Customers can find deals on smartphones like the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and more.

During the Flipkart Black Friday sale, customers can get up to 10 per cent instant discount on EMI transactions when using cards from Axis Bank, Bobcard, HDFC, and IDFC First Bank. Additionally, Flipkart provides no-interest EMI plans and trade-in options for various smartphone brands. Black Friday vs Cyber Monday: Which Shopping Day Offers Best Deals, Sales and Discounts? Detailed Guide for the Bargain Hunters Amid the Holiday Shopping Season.

Flipkart Black Friday 2024 Deals and Offers

The Flipkart Black Friday sale is delivering massive discounts on premium smartphones, including the Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Starting at INR 58,499, the iPhone 15 offers a great deal for customers. It is available in three storage variants for different preferences. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus starts at INR 65,499, with three storage configurations. Additional savings can be availed through bank offers and exchange deals.

During the Flipkart Black Friday sale, customers can get deals on smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Nothing Phone (2a) Plus. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, featuring a 6.7-inch display and powered by the Exynos 2400 Processor, is available for INR 64,999 after a 35 per cent discount. It can be a great opportunity for customers looking for a premium smartphone at a reduced price. PlayStation Black Friday Deals 2024: From PS5 Consoles to PS VR2 and Games, Check Discount Offers and Price Offered by PlayStation.

Customers can also find deals on the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, with the 8GB RAM variant priced at INR 23,999 and the 12GB RAM version at INR 25,999. The Vivo T3 Ultra, featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, is available at a price of INR 31,999. Additionally, the Realme P2 Pro 5G with similar specifications, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is also on sale for INR 21,999.

