New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): In a landmark achievement for India, over two crore youngsters between 15-18 of age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the citizens of the country and said, "Young India taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level! Over 2 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19."

Notably, the vaccination drive for those aged between 15-18 years commenced on January 3 this year.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 174.99 crore (1,74,99,61,545) today. More than 32 lakh (32,92,516) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Friday, the health ministry in its press release stated.

More than 1.86 crore (1,86,82,261) precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and over 60 years) for COVID-19 vaccination have been administered so far.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. (ANI)

