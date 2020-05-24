India News | Over 2 Lakh Passengers Travel in Shramik Special Trains So Far: SCR

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 24 (ANI): The South Central Railway (SCR) on Sunday said that more than 2 lakh passengers have travelled in Shramik Special trains till now.

"More than 2 lakh passengers have travelled in Shramik Special Trains till now. A total of 2,41,768 passengers have travelled since May 1," read an official statement issued by SCR.

It further said that the zone has transported more one lakh passengers in the last seven days.

"While the zone has transported the first one lakh passengers in 16 days, the next one lakh passengers were transported in just seven days. Till date, the zone has handled 196 Shramik Special Trains," SCR said.

"A record number of 43 trains have been handled in from 4 pm of May 23 to 4 pm of May 24. The zone has transported more than 1.5 lakh passengers from Telangana and more than 65,000 passengers in Andhra Pradesh," the statement said while adding that it is comprehensive and well-coordinated planning and execution by the Zone that enables smooth handling/completion of the task. (ANI)

