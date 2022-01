Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, as many as 265 Maharashtra police personnel have succumbed to the infection so far, the state police said.

According to the Maharashtra Police, there are 2,145 active cases of COVID-19 in the state police.

Also Read | India, UK To Kick-Off Negotiations for Free Trade Agreement Today.

The highest number of COVID-related deaths has been recorded in state police personnel posted in Mumbai, which is 126.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 46,723 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: Government Revises Discharge Policy For Mild, Moderate Coronavirus Patients; Check New Guidelines.

Out of this, 16,420 new cases were recorded in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)