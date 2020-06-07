India News | Over 200 Migrant Workers Set to Fly Home to Jharkhand from Leh

Ranchi, Jun 7 (PTI) More than 200 migrant workers of Jharkhand will be airlifted from Leh in four batches next week, officials said on Sunday.

The migrants, all of them residents of the state's Santhal Pargana region, are currently stranded at Nubra Ghati and Chunuthu Ghati areas in Leh, an official statement said here.

"The government is working to airlift 115 labourers on Monday at 10 am and Tuesday at 7.40 am and 93 labourers on Friday and Saturday," it said.

Earlier, 60 stranded Jharkhand labourers were airlifted from Leh on May 29.

"After the return of the migrants, the government will have succeeded in bringing a total of 268 migrant workers from Leh," the statement said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, on his part, has thanked the Ladakh deputy commissioner, officials of the Border Road Organisation, low-cost carriers Spice Jet, Indigo and Air Asia, and some local non-governmental organisations for their collective effort in sending home the migrant workers, the statement added.

