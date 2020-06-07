India News | Maharashtra COVID-19 Tally 85975 After 3007 News Cases

Mumbai, Jun 7 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 85975 on Sunday after 3007 news cases, a health official said.

With 91 more deaths, the state toll is now 3060, the official said.

Also Read | HBSE Class 10 Haryana Board Exam Results 2020 To be Released Online At bseh.org.in on June 8, Here Are Steps to Check Grades.

Maharashtra has surpassed China's COVID-19 tally of 83,036 confirmed cases, the official said.

COVID tally in Maharashtra is as follows: Positive cases 85975, recoveries 39314, deaths 3060, active cases 43591, people tested 551647.

Also Read | TMC, BJP Gear Up for 2021 Assembly Elections in West Bengal With Virtual Campaigns, Rallies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)