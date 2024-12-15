Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 15 (PTI) Over 22 lakh Ayyappa devotees visited Sabarimala in 29 days till December 14, an increase of 4.51 lakh pilgrims from the corresponding period last year, Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prashanth said on Sunday.

Addressing reporters at Sannidhanam, he said the total revenue at the temple had increased by Rs 22.76 crore from the same period last year.

Also Read | Visakhapatnam: Man Accidentally Swallows Dentures in Sleep As Foreign Object Gets Stuck in His Right Lung, Doctors Successfully Remove Dental Set.

A total of 22,67,956 Ayyappa devotees visited Sabarimala in 29 days till December 14, he said.

The total revenue received in the period amounted to Rs 163.89 crore. Of this, the revenue from Aravana (prasadam) sales was Rs 82.67 crore, while income from the offering box was Rs 52.27 crore.

Also Read | Chennai: AIADMK Executive Council Meet Passes 16 Resolutions, Vows To Make Edappadi Palaniswami CM Again (See Pics).

The income from Aravana sales increased by Rs 17.41 crore from the Rs 65.26 crore received last year, he said, while the collection from the offering box brought in Rs 8.35 crore more than the amount received during the same period last year, he said.

He said all facilities have been arranged for the pilgrims to have a smooth darshan at the temple this year and thanked all the departments, including the police who cooperated with the Devaswom Board.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)