Baghpat (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) Over two dozen passengers were on Tuesday injured when a bus going from Himachal Pradesh to Bareilly overturned on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Khekhda area, police said.

The incident took place in the morning when the passengers, all labourers who were returning to their homes for Diwali, were sleeping, Inspector Anil Singh said.

The injured have been rushed to hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

