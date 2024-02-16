Mumbai, February 16: A massive fire broke out in vehicles parked in the parking lot in Mumbai's Borivali area on Friday, officials said. According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, more than 25 vehicles parked in the parking lot were gutted in the sudden fire. Mumbai Fire: Over 25 Vehicles Catch Fire After Massive Blaze Erupts in Vehicles Parked in Parking Lot in Borivali (Watch Video).

Over 25 Vehicles Burnt in Fire

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A fire broke out in vehicles parked in the parking lot in Mumbai's Borivali area. More than 18 vehicles parked in the parking lot suddenly caught fire. As soon as the information about the fire was received, 3 fire tenders reached the spot and started… pic.twitter.com/jPkLD10APo — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

Upon receiving the information about the fire, three fire tenders reached the spot. The reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

