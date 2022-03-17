Jaipur, Mar 16 (PTI) Over 26,000 children aged between 12 and 14 were administered coronavirus vaccine in Rajasthan on Wednesday, the first day of the vaccination drive for them.

“A total of 26,880 beneficiaries in the age group of 12 and 14 were administered Corbevax vaccine at 1,193 sites,” a spokesperson of the Health Department said.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi 10 Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The state has a target to vaccinate 29,87,000 children.

More than 30 lakh Corbevax vaccines have been received from the central government and made available in all districts.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Foundation Course Function at LBSNAA Tomorrow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)