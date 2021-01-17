New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): India recorded the highest number of vaccinations on day one in the world on Saturday, at 2,07,229, higher than the US, UK and France on day one, said Union Health Ministry Sunday.

"2,07,229 people were vaccinated on day one-- the highest day one vaccination number in the world; higher than the US, UK and France on day one," said Dr Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary of Union Health Ministry at a press briefing.

He further stated, today, only six states conducted COVID-19 vaccination sessions including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur and Tamil Nadu.

"447 cases of AEFI (Adverse event following immunisation) were reported on 16 and 17 January; only three required hospitalisation," said Dr. Agnani.

States and Union Territories (UT) were advised to conduct COVID vaccination sessions four days a week to minimise disruption of routine health services.

"On the second day of vaccination today, 17,072 beneficiaries administered the vaccine and a total of 2,24,301 people have taken the vaccine shot so far," said Dr Agnani.

Healthcare workers who were administered vaccine include nurses, doctors, paramedic staff, sanitation workers and others who have been given COVID-19 care-related duties.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's largest vaccination drive against the pandemic.

The Centre stated that the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities. (ANI)

