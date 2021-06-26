Lucknow, Jun 26 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government said it has administered over three crore doses of coronavirus vaccine since January, with more than eight lakh people vaccinated on Saturday, according to an official release issued here.

The state crossed the milestone around 1.30 pm on Saturday, it said, adding that the maximum 13,70,405 doses have been given in Lucknow.

With the supply of vaccine increasing after the Centre announced the vaccination for all, the state is in a position to further scale up the operations, it said.

From July onwards, the state aims to administer 10-12 lakh doses a day in order to achieve the target of 10 crore doses by the August-end, the release added.

We have already given three crore doses and can deliver another seven crores in next two months, a health official said.

The statements said over 5,000 centres have been set to vaccinate people aged from 18 to 44 in Uttar Pradesh.

For those above 45, there are over 3,000 contres operating in the state, it said, adding that pink booths have been set up in each district to vaccinate women.

