Kendrapara (Odisha) [India], November 24 (ANI): Over 30 people were injured in explosions that took place during a fireworks competition in Odisha's Kendrapara on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Balia Bazaar within Sadar police station in Kendrapara. The injured were rushed to the district hospital.

Also Read | Ayush Can Play Important Role in Making 'New India', Says Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Kendrapada District Magistrate Amrut Rituraja said, "Over 30 people were injured in explosions that took place while a fireworks competition was underway during an immersion procession at Balia Bazaar. All injured were admitted to Kendrapara District Hospital."

Further details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: 2 Men Hacked to Death by Drug Mafia in Kannur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)