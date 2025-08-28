Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 (ANI): The spiritual fervour of Ganesh Utsav in Pune reached its peak as more than 31 thousand women gathered at the iconic Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple to recite the Atharvashirsha and Ganpati Aarti on Thursday morning.

Despite the rain, many devotees stayed outside the temple premises as early as 2 am, determined to participate in the devotional recitation.

A devotee expressed pride over the overwhelming participation, saying, "During this time, everyone arrives here with enthusiasm. We are very proud that so many women come here. Even today, despite the rain, many women stayed here since 2 am."

The celebration also drew attention from across the globe. Anna, a tourist from Italy, described her experience as deeply moving.

"It was very emotional. I felt like I was with my people. I am not an Indian, but they still welcomed me so well. It's huge, you'll find everything here, from drums to parades. You can celebrate it at home with your family or out on the street alone. It's amazing and religious, too. I'm here for the global Ganesh festival, and we're making this documentary for the whole world," she said to ANI.

Among those present was NCP Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar, who also participated in the Atharvashirsha recital.

Extending festive greetings, she said to the reporters, "First of all, I extend my heartfelt greetings for Ganesh Utsav to all the devotees of Lord Ganesha in Maharashtra and across the country. This morning was truly beautiful and enchanting. Such a large number of women came together and recited the Atharvashirsha, filling the entire atmosphere with devotion."

"I consider myself fortunate to have been a part of it. I prayed to Lord Ganesha that all the challenges facing Maharashtra and the nation are removed, and that everyone lives a life of happiness, prosperity, and good health," Pawar added. (ANI)

