Shimla, Feb 10 (PTI) As many as 4,825 frontline workers were administered the coronavirus vaccine in Himachal Pradesh with the commencement of the second phase of vaccination on Wednesday, a health official said.

The second phase began for frontline workers after vaccination of the first dose of 61,289 healthcare workers in 1,133 sessions during the first phase from January 16 to February 9, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

Another round has been scheduled on Friday for those healthcare workers who could not get vaccinated due to any reason, he said.

Meanwhile, 8,098 frontline workers were to be administered the vaccine across 78 sessions on Wednesday, but 4,825 people could be given the jabs, which is 59.6 per cent of the coverage, he said.

No case of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) was reported in the state on Wednesday. A total of 98 cases of AEFI were reported during the first phase, Jindal said. PTI

