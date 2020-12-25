New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Delhi Police has recovered over 40 stolen or lost mobile phones which were in use and had been purchased by people at low prices, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, teams collected details of the mobile phones, which were in use, and analyzed them.

"They conducted raids in several areas, including Alipur, Wazirpur JJ Colony, Old Bus Stand Trinagar, C- block, Jahangir Puri, I-Block Shakurpur, Birla Quarter Karol Bagh, Wazirabad, Aman Vihar to recover the mobile phones which were in use," Deputy commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

Police recovered a total of 49 robbed, snatched, stolen or lost mobile phones in the last three days from the possession of people who had purchased them at low prices and were using it, Arya said.

Out of 49 recovered mobile phones, four mobile phones were recovered after around 9-12 months with the help of IMEI tracing, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)