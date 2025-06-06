New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Over 400 participants from various government departments attended a high-level virtual workshop organised by the Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as a significant step towards seamless coordination and wider outreach for the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY).

The session held on Thursday was aimed at addressing the growing demand for timely, authentic and fresh information regarding grand Yoga Day celebrations as this year's IDY marks the historic 10-year journey since the global recognition of Yoga by the United Nations in 2014.

Ministry of Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha chaired the workshop which was attended by over 400 delegates from various ministries and departments, an Ayush ministry statement said.

The event underlined the central government's unified commitment to the theme of this year's celebration -- 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'. Senior officials including Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Joint Secretary C Senthil Rajan and Ministry of Ayush Joint Secretary Monalisa Dash addressed the participants, moderated discussions and outlined the media strategy.

Kotecha emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broad vision and the growing global and national relevance of IDY. "International Yoga Day is no longer just a date on the calendar, it is a decade-long national movement for wellness, unity and harmony. International Yoga Day 2025 is our opportunity to connect every citizen in every corner of the country with this shared celebration of wellness.

"With the government's holistic approach and integrated media outreach, we can ensure that every citizen of the country has access to this global event," he said.

He further explained that Yoga has become a vehicle for both public health transformation and cultural diplomacy, establishing India as a global leader in preventive healthcare and holistic wellness.

Rajan, while addressing the session, spoke on the importance of media convergence across various platforms and the potential of visual content to inform citizen engagement and increase participation and awareness.

Dash highlighted the role of coordinated planning and creativity in amplifying the message of IDY.

The workshop also served as a platform to review the progress of inter-ministerial initiatives, deliberate on outreach strategies and ensure a coordinated nationwide campaign by June 21, the statement said.

Emphasis was laid on ensuring last-mile connectivity by taking the Yoga message and activities to tribal areas, urban areas, rural areas and deprived communities through both digital and grassroots channels.

With just a few weeks to go for the 11th IDY on 21 June, preparations are in full swing for a historic, inclusive and impactful celebration of Yoga which is India's gift to the world. It is a practice that has united billions of people in the pursuit of health, peace and harmony.

