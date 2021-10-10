New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Over 46,000 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the capital on Sunday, of which more than 25,000 people got the jabs at mega camps organised by the Delhi government.

According to government data, 46,836 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi during the day.

A total of 25,173 people were vaccinated at mega camps across the city. Of these, 13,662 got the first dose.

The maximum number of doses (6,612) were administered in northeast Delhi, followed by southwest Delhi (3,207), west Delhi (2,831) and Shahdara (2,427).

The mega vaccination camps did not require any prior registration.

According to government data, more than 1.90 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 65 lakh people have received both doses.

