Thane, Jun 12 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 543 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, raising its infection count to 7,13,653, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | North Korean Leader #KimJongun Expressed Full Support for Russian President … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

These new cases were recorded on Saturday, he said.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: From Ranchi to Howrah, Violent Protests Erupt in Several Parts of the Country Over Controversial Statement by Suspended BJP Leader Nupur Sharma.

The district had reported 531 new cases of coronavirus on Friday and 513 infections on Thursday, as per official data.

There was no fatality on Saturday and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895, the official said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)