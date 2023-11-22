Shillong, Nov 22 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that over 50,000 people visited the recently-held Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, and hoped that the event will get bigger in scale and participation in the next few years.

The festival saw the participation of some international and local musicians, and has emerged as a major calendar event and a tourism attraction in Meghalaya.

The festival celebrating art, culture and music was held from November 17-19 in Ribhoi district against the backdrop of the ornamental trees of the cherry blossom.

Shillong, nicknamed the 'Scotland of the East', is blessed with verdant rolling hills, pristine lakes and scenic waterfalls.

The third edition of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival ended a day ahead of the 11th edition of the International Tourism Mart (ITM) being held here from November 20-23.

Chief Minister Sangma on Tuesday said the state tourism department "aggressively" marketed the iconic festival, including at the airports of metro cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.

"The marketing has been very, very aggressive. And it is the third time the cherry blossom festival has been held in Meghalaya," Sangma said in a press interaction late Tuesday evening on the sidelines of the ITM.

"It has almost become like a national calendar event and we hope may be in couple of year's time we will have a much bigger festival, and much more participation from outside," he added.

The festival saw participation of some famous international singers as well as many talented local artists and choirs.

Later Sangma told PTI that "more than 50,000 people visited the festival. That's just the ticket sale figures. The actual number would be much higher".

Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh who was also at the inauguration of the ITM told PTI, "The cherry blossom festival is emerging as a major tourism attraction. We had visitors coming from as far as Bengaluru and Delhi. Even the Japanese ambassador had visited it."

Japan's cherry blossom festivals are popular across the world and are hosted amid thick stocks of cherry blossom.

Tarisious Mawlot, a musician and guitarist, who has a band with his son, daughter, a grandson and other family members, said he was ecstatic to be part of the festival.

"We played and enjoyed the sight of the beautiful trees... and the music and art lovers who came to our Meghalaya," he told PTI here.

His son, Khrawkupar Kharsyntiew said his hails from Mairang in the western part of Meghalaya. He said the International Tourism Mart is a good initiative to promote the culture and beauty of the northeast.

Many local rock bands such as Shillong-based 'Summersalt' performed at the tourism conclave.

The popular Shillong Chamber Choir also performed at the inauguration ceremony with a special tribute piece in Khasi for the people of Meghalaya.

Earlier editions of the ITM have been held in Guwahati, Tawang, Shillong, Gangtok, Agartala, Imphal, Kohima and Aizwal. Shillong is hosting the event for the second time since its inception, officials said.

