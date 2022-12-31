Jammu, Dec 31 (PTI) Over 54 acres of encroached government land was retrieved in different areas here on Saturday, an official spokesperson said.

Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Avny Lavasa supervised the anti-encroachment drive in various areas, including Chowadhi, Khour, Nagrota, Panjgrain, Phagwari, Pindi, Chak Phagwari and Jourian, the official said.

He said the demolition and eviction drives was conducted successfully and sign boards were erected on the retrieved land.

The official said the highest 200 kanals (25 acres) land was retrieved at Danwal village in Khour Thesil, while another patch of 145 kanals (18.1 acre) was freed from encroachers in Pargwal tehsil.

