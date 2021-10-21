Jaipur, Oct 21 (PTI) More than 6.10 crore coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in Rajasthan, the state's Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Thursday.

He said that the state has so far administered 4.21 crore first doses and 1.89 crore second doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: 64 Dead in Rain-Related Incidents, 3,500 People Rescued So Far; Over 16,000 Evacuated to Safer Places.

"The vaccination drive will be given further pace for cent percent inoculation of the targeted group. The department is also fully prepared for the vaccination of people aged less than 17 years," he said.

Sharma said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had recently directed healthcare officials to speed up the vaccination drive.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Stages Robbery to Steal Rs 5 Lakh From Employer to Start Business, Arrested.

"It would be our effort that vaccination is done in a time-bound manner and at a fast pace so that we can easily cover the targeted group,” he added.

Sharma said that the state government has made all the arrangements to prevent seasonal diseases and a third wave of COVID-19.

The health minister said infrastructure at all medical institutions in the state is being strengthened to prevent seasonal diseases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)