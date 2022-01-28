New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Over 60 per cent of children aged 15-18 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.
He also congratulated the children, saying “Young India showed the way”.
“Congratulations to all my young friends who have got vaccinated. Over 60 per cent children aged 15-18 years have received their first dose of vaccine against COVID-19,” Mandaviya tweeted.
Teenagers aged 15 to 17 years became eligible for receiving the vaccine from January 3.
