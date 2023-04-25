Jodhpur, Apr 25 (PTI) The Jodhpur Police has seized over 65 quintals of poppy straw worth about Rs 2 crore from two trucks and arrested two people here, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a senior police official, both trucks had been intercepted by police at two different police stations.

Also Read | Parkash Singh Badal Dies: Former Punjab CM Passes Away at 95; Know About Political Career of the SAD Patron.

One truck was caught near Dhawa on the Jodhpur-Barmer highway under Jhanwar police station on Monday night, which had 4205.8 kg of poppy straw hidden among sacks of cattle feed, the office said.

The truck driver and another person fled leaving the vehicle behind, he said.

Also Read | Parkash Singh Badal Dies at 95: Former Punjab CM Passes Away at Private Hospital in Mohali, Say Party Sources.

The other truck was intercepted near Tilwaria crossing under Rajiv Gandhi Nagar police station on Monday evening.

Truck driver Kishnaram, on inquiry, could not provide a satisfactory reply, upon which the police arrested him and his attendant Damaram, police said.

On checking the vehicle, police found 2260.5 kg of poppy straw, they said.

Police have seized both the trucks along with the straw weighing a total of 64.66 quintals worth about Rs 2 crores, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)