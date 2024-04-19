Gangtok, Apr 19 (PTI) Over 7.66 per cent of the 4.64 lakh voters in 32 Assembly seats and the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim have exercised their franchise till 9 am on Friday, an official said.

Voting for the 32 Assembly constituencies and the lone Lok sabha seat began at 7 am and will end at 5 pm.

Polling is underway in 573 polling stations, out of which 88 are in urban and 485 in rural areas, Sikkim Chief Electoral Officer D Anandan said.

Thirteen companies of CAPF have been deployed in Sikkim, of which five companies are from ITBP and eight from SSB, he added.

A total of 146 candidates, including Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, his predecessor Pawan Kumar Chamling, former India Football captain Bhaichung Bhutia, and Tamang's wife Krishna Kumari Rai are in the fray for 32 assembly constituencies.

Sitting Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba and SDF's PD Rai are among 14 candidates in the lone Lok Sabha seat.

Tamang and Chamling are contesting from two assembly constituencies each.

