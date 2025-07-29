New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Union Minister Anupriya Patel on Tuesday informed Parliament that 34 medical colleges in 2024-25 and 37 in 2025-26 in West Bengal were found deficient on various parameters.

Patel, the Minister of State for Health, told the Rajya Sabha that the facilities, which were both government and private, were issued show cause notices by the National Medical Commission.

The medical colleges were found deficient with respect to faculty, infrastructure, and other clinical parameters, she said in a written reply.

The facilities found lacking on these parameters in 2024-25 were fined, while those found not complying in 2025-26 were granted only a conditional renewal of MBBS seats, she said.

Sanjiban Hospital and Medical College was found operating without the NMC's approval, and was issued a note on May 19.

An 'alert' notice was issued by the Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the NMC on May 19, to all stakeholders against unauthorised medical colleges operating in the country without requisite approvals from NMC.

These facilities were misleading students and parents by claiming recognition and offering admissions in medical courses that are not legally sanctioned, it said.

