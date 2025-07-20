New Delhi (India), July 20 (ANI): Over 72,600 students have accepted seats allocated to them in the first round of undergraduate admissions at Delhi University, according to data updated by the university at 9:40 pm on July 20. Of these, 14,939 allocations have been approved by colleges so far.

In the first round, the university had allocated over 93,000 seats across its colleges, even though the total number of available undergraduate seats is just over 71,000. DU has a history of allocating more seats in the first round to account for withdrawals and rejections.

As per Delhi University officials, 72,659 students have accepted the seats allocated to them.

The admission process began on June 17, 2025, through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). After CUET results were declared, the second phase of CSAS was launched, allowing students to fill in their program and college preferences. This year, DU received its highest-ever number of applications--over 3.05 lakh sign-ups, out of which 2.39 lakh candidates submitted their choices successfully.

Candidates submitted over 1.68 crore college-program preferences. The average number of preferences filled per candidate was 83, with the highest being 1,414 out of 1,549 available combinations.

B.Com (Hons) emerged as the most popular program with nearly 19.9 lakh preferences, followed by B.Com (15.26 lakh), B.A. (Hons) English (12.23 lakh), B.A. (Hons) Political Science (9.96 lakh), and B.A. (Hons) History (7.72 lakh). The most sought-after colleges based on first preference submissions were Shri Ram College of Commerce (38,795), Hindu College (31,901), and Miranda House (11,403).

Of the total applicants, 127,284 were female (53.06%), 112,603 male (46.93%), and three identified as transgender. A total of 512 candidates applied under the orphan quota and 7,243 under the single girl child quota.

A majority--58.89%--of candidates opted for humanities-based programs, while 20.89% chose commerce and 20.22% went for science-based programs.

The university had earlier released simulated ranks on July 15 to help candidates understand their tentative standing based on submitted preferences. These were based on data submitted till July 14, and students were allowed to modify their preferences until July 16. The first CSAS allocation list was published on the portal on July 19 at 5 pm. (ANI)

