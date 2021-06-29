New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): As many as 75.43 lakh people in Delhi have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi said on Tuesday.

Giving details about vaccination in the national capital, Atishi said over 17 lakh people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"On Saturday and Monday, more than two lakh of vaccine doses were administered. A total of 75,43,765 have been administered doses so far including over 17 lakh people who received both doses. We have vaccine stock which will last only for two days," she said.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 101 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths and 119 recoveries from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The cumulative caseload reached 14,34,094 including 1,531 active infections, 14,07,592 recoveries and 24,971 deaths. (ANI)

